Maharashtra: 10 per cent MHADA houses to be reserved for state police

Ten per cent quota will be introduced for the state police in the affordable houses allotted by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).

Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad Friday said, “In the housing stock that MHADA develops, we have decided to reserve 10 per cent of houses for constables.” He added a formal proposal in this regard would soon be cleared.

Reservations of houses for the police has been a long-pending demand. Currently, a severe shortage of residences has forced a sizeable section of constabulary to live in rented homes, with the house rental allowance being paid by the government.

Awhad also announced that another 10 per cent of MHADA homes will be reserved for Class IV workers of the state government.

Meanwhile, in another development related to Mumbai’s real estate sector, the Mumbai municipality has introduced another Ease of Doing Business reform, delegating power to enter into agreements with builders for building permissions to Director (Engineering Services and Procurement). The powers were earlier vested in the civic commissioner.

