Maharajganj: Teen detained for murder of six-year-old

Claiming to solve a case of kidnapping of a six-year-old boy in Maharajganj, police on Sunday said that they have detained a Class IX student who had allegedly killed the boy and buried the body in a field.

Police have exhumed a body and sent it for autopsy. According to police, the victim and the alleged killer are related and their houses are nearby.

“The boy (Class IX student) has said he was unhappy with the victim’s family as they used to make remarks about him. To teach them a lesson, he allegedly killed the six-year-old and buried the body,” said the local SHO.

Residents of the area protested against the detention of the Class IX student, accusing police of falsely framing him.

The SHO said the Class IX boy confessed to the crime and based on his inputs, they located the body. Residents withdrew their agitation after the police showed them evidence against the boy, said the SHO.

“He will be produced before a Juvenile Justice Board,” the SHO added.

On Wednesday, the mother of the six-year-old had filed a complaint with police, stating that her son had gone missing while playing outside the house.

