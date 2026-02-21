Maharajas’ Express revenue jumps 39% in Q3FY26: Check earnings of India’s luxury train

Maharaja Express train: India’s luxury train Maharajas’ Express has reported a 39 per cent revenue growth in the third quarter (October to December) of FY2025-26, compared with the same period last year. In Q3FY25, the Maharajas’ Express generated revenue of Rs 38 crore. The Maharajas’ Express train operates from October to Mid April every season.
As the name suggests, the Maharajas’ Express journeys through ‘Land of Maharajas’, Rajasthan. However, its route varies depending on the itinerary selected, while the experience of royal luxury remains the same. Here are the four itineraries offered by the train:
The Indian Splendour (6 Nights/7 Days) starts from Delhi covering Agra, Ranthambore, Jaipur, Bikaner, Jodhpur, and Udaipur, and ending in Mumbai.
Heritage of India (6 Nights/7 Days) starting from Mumbai covering Udaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaipur, Ranthambore, Fatehpur Sikri, Agra, and ending in Delhi.
The Indian Panorama (6 Nights/7 Days) starts from Delhi covering Jaipur, Fatehpur Sikri, Ranthambore, Agra, Orchha, Khajuraho, and Varanasi, and ends in Delhi.
Treasures of India (3 Nights/4 Days) starting from Delhi covering Agra, Ranthambore, and Jaipur.
In a statement, Sanjay Kumar Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, said that the Maharajas’ Express recorded a 39 per cent rise in revenue, earning Rs 53.14 crore in the third quarter of FY2025–26. “Maharaja revenue grew by 39%. And in absolute term, it is INR53.14 crores,” he said.
Maharaja Express train ticket price
For the 2026–27 season, the minimum fare starts at Rs 4,95,550 per adult, while the maximum tariff goes up to Rs 25,05,800, depending on the itinerary, cabin category and occupancy. Here’s a look at the Maharajas’ Express tour price range for FY 2026–27:
Maharajas' Express Packages for Season 2026-27
All prices in INR per person • 5% GST extra
Itinerary
Rooming
Deluxe Cabin
Junior Suite
Suite
Presidential Suite
The Indian Splendour 6 Nights / 7 Days
Adult
₹7,85,400
₹10,00,450
₹14,58,600
₹25,05,800
Single Supplement
₹5,89,050
₹9,06,950
₹14,58,600
₹25,05,800
The Heritage of India 6 Nights / 7 Days
Adult
₹8,22,800
₹10,47,200
₹14,58,600
₹25,05,800
Single Supplement
₹6,17,100
₹9,44,350
₹14,58,600
₹25,05,800
The Indian Panorama 6 Nights / 7 Days
Adult
₹7,85,400
₹10,00,450
₹14,58,600
₹25,05,800
Single Supplement
₹5,89,050
₹9,06,950
₹14,58,600
₹25,05,800
The Treasures of India 3 Nights / 4 Days
Adult
₹4,95,550
₹5,32,950
₹8,04,100
₹13,65,100
Single Supplement
₹3,74,000
₹4,86,200
₹8,04,100
₹13,65,100
Deluxe Cabin
Junior Suite
Suite
Presidential Suite
• 5% GST applicable extra on all fares• INR tariff subject to revision every 2 months w.e.f. 29th Jan 2026• Source: Maharajas' Express Website
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More