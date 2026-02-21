Maharajas’ Express revenue jumps 39% in Q3FY26: Check earnings of India’s luxury train

Maharaja Express route and price: Introduced in 2010, the train has become as one of the world's leading luxury train with comparisons to the Royal Scotsman and the Eastern and Oriental Express.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readFeb 21, 2026 03:18 PM IST
India’s Luxury Train Maharajas' Express (Image: Maharajas' Express official website)India’s Luxury Train Maharajas' Express (Image: Maharajas' Express official website)
Maharaja Express train: India’s luxury train Maharajas’ Express has reported a 39 per cent revenue growth in the third quarter (October to December) of FY2025-26, compared with the same period last year. In Q3FY25, the Maharajas’ Express generated revenue of Rs 38 crore. The Maharajas’ Express train operates from October to Mid April every season.

The train is being maintained and operated by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC).

Maharaja Express route

As the name suggests, the Maharajas’ Express journeys through ‘Land of Maharajas’, Rajasthan. However, its route varies depending on the itinerary selected, while the experience of royal luxury remains the same. Here are the four itineraries offered by the train:

  • The Indian Splendour (6 Nights/7 Days) starts from Delhi covering Agra, Ranthambore, Jaipur, Bikaner, Jodhpur, and Udaipur, and ending in Mumbai.
  • Heritage of India (6 Nights/7 Days) starting from Mumbai covering Udaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaipur, Ranthambore, Fatehpur Sikri, Agra, and ending in Delhi.
  • The Indian Panorama (6 Nights/7 Days) starts from Delhi covering Jaipur, Fatehpur Sikri, Ranthambore, Agra, Orchha, Khajuraho, and Varanasi, and ends in Delhi.
  • Treasures of India (3 Nights/4 Days) starting from Delhi covering Agra, Ranthambore, and Jaipur.
Maharajas’ Express earnings in Q3FY26

In a statement, Sanjay Kumar Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, said that the Maharajas’ Express recorded a 39 per cent rise in revenue, earning Rs 53.14 crore in the third quarter of FY2025–26. “Maharaja revenue grew by 39%. And in absolute term, it is INR53.14 crores,” he said.

Maharaja Express train ticket price

For the 2026–27 season, the minimum fare starts at Rs 4,95,550 per adult, while the maximum tariff goes up to Rs 25,05,800, depending on the itinerary, cabin category and occupancy. Here’s a look at the Maharajas’ Express tour price range for FY 2026–27:

 

Maharajas' Express Packages for Season 2026-27

All prices in INR per person • 5% GST extra
Itinerary Rooming Deluxe Cabin Junior Suite Suite Presidential Suite
The Indian Splendour 6 Nights / 7 Days Adult ₹7,85,400 ₹10,00,450 ₹14,58,600 ₹25,05,800
Single Supplement ₹5,89,050 ₹9,06,950 ₹14,58,600 ₹25,05,800
The Heritage of India 6 Nights / 7 Days Adult ₹8,22,800 ₹10,47,200 ₹14,58,600 ₹25,05,800
Single Supplement ₹6,17,100 ₹9,44,350 ₹14,58,600 ₹25,05,800
The Indian Panorama 6 Nights / 7 Days Adult ₹7,85,400 ₹10,00,450 ₹14,58,600 ₹25,05,800
Single Supplement ₹5,89,050 ₹9,06,950 ₹14,58,600 ₹25,05,800
The Treasures of India 3 Nights / 4 Days Adult ₹4,95,550 ₹5,32,950 ₹8,04,100 ₹13,65,100
Single Supplement ₹3,74,000 ₹4,86,200 ₹8,04,100 ₹13,65,100
Deluxe Cabin
Junior Suite
Suite
Presidential Suite
• 5% GST applicable extra on all fares• INR tariff subject to revision every 2 months w.e.f. 29th Jan 2026• Source: Maharajas' Express Website
Maharaja Express booking process

  • To book ticket on Maharaja Express, the user needs to visit the official website of Maharajas’ Express at http://www.the-maharajas.com.
  • Now, one have to choose journey: The Indian Splendour, The Heritage of India, The Indian Panorama and Treasures of India.
  • After selecting the journey, check schedule and fare structure of the class you want: a) Deluxe Cabin b) Junior Suite c) Suite d) Presidential Suite.
  • Fill the booking form: Click on “Book Now” or “Reserve Your Cabin” and provide necessary details such as Journey name, Departure date, Number of guests, Cabin category and Contact details.
  • Make payment.
  • After successful payment, one will get a confirmation email.

 

