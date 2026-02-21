Maharajas’ Express revenue jumps 39% in Q3FY26: Check earnings of India’s luxury train

Maharaja Express train: India’s luxury train Maharajas’ Express has reported a 39 per cent revenue growth in the third quarter (October to December) of FY2025-26, compared with the same period last year. In Q3FY25, the Maharajas’ Express generated revenue of Rs 38 crore. The Maharajas’ Express train operates from October to Mid April every season.

Introduced in 2010, the train has become as one of the world’s leading luxury train with comparisons to the Royal Scotsman and the Eastern and Oriental Express. The train is being maintained and operated by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC).

Maharaja Express route

As the name suggests, the Maharajas’ Express journeys through ‘Land of Maharajas’, Rajasthan. However, its route varies depending on the itinerary selected, while the experience of royal luxury remains the same. Here are the four itineraries offered by the train: