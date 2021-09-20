Mahant Narendra Giri, head of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, found dead

Mahant Narendra Giri, the head of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, was found dead in Prayagraj on Monday.

According to the police, Mahant’s body was found hanging, and suicide is being suspected, though the cause of death is not clear yet.

The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad is an organisation of Hindu sadhus.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav condoled the death of Giri. In a Twitter post, the former UP CM said his death was an “irreparable loss”.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.