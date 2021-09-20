Mahant Narendra Giri, head of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, found dead

Updated: September 20, 2021 7:31:48 pm
Mahant Narendra Giri, the head of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, was found dead in Prayagraj on Monday.
According to the police, Mahant’s body was found hanging, and suicide is being suspected, though the cause of death is not clear yet.
The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad is an organisation of Hindu sadhus.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav condoled the death of Giri. In a Twitter post, the former UP CM said his death was an “irreparable loss”.
अखिल भारतीय अखाड़ा परिषद के अध्यक्ष पूज्य नरेंद्र गिरी जी का निधन, अपूरणीय क्षति!
ईश्वर पुण्य आत्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान व उनके अनुयायियों को यह दुख सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करें।
भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि। pic.twitter.com/wD2JC14LDp
— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) September 20, 2021
This is a developing story. More details awaited.
