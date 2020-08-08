Mahajobs portal: Poor response from both jobseekers & recruiters

The portal was inaugurated in July, as the Covid-induced lockdown since mid-March rendered thousands unemployed. (mahajobs.maharashtra.gov.in) The portal was inaugurated in July, as the Covid-induced lockdown since mid-March rendered thousands unemployed. (mahajobs.maharashtra.gov.in)

A month after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launched the Mahajobs portal, the response from both jobseekers and recruiters has been less than lukewarm. As per official data, the total number of jobs posted on the portal were 4,500, while 4,757 aspirants had applied for them until Friday evening.

The portal was inaugurated in July, as the Covid-induced lockdown since mid-March rendered thousands unemployed. As lakhs of migrant workers streamed out of the state to escape the disease, unemployment, poverty and hunger, the government promised that preference in refilling jobs that had been vacated by workers from outside the state would be given to “sons of the soil”.

But the minimum eligibility of a domicile certificate to gain admission to the portal appears to have kept the number of registrations to just over 2.5 lakh, with less than 10 per cent of these proceeding to complete their profiles and upload their CVs. At the same time, with hundreds of MSMEs and businesses going under or curtailing operations, the number of potential recruiters posting vacancies on the portal has also been limited.

A total of 2,69,067 jobseekers have registered on the portal but only 22,169 had filled in their full details until Friday. The total number of employers registered on the portal are 2,245. Of them, 158 have posted job vacancies. Officials said they did not have information yet on how many had recruited from the portal so far, and said this data was still being compiled.

The available vacancies are mainly in 17 sectors, from engineering, logistics and information technology to chemicals manufacturing units and in businesses. Of the total 4,500 available jobs, 2,600 are in the skilled and semi-skilled segment, and 1,500 jobs in the unskilled segment. The vacancies range from machine operator, welder, fitter and plumber to office assistant, HR executives, marketing executives, front office manager and office helpers.

Industry department officials acknowledged that the response to the portal was not satisfactory. “The mere registration by jobseekers on the portal would not suffice. To qualify for applying for jobs through the portal, jobseekers have to complete their profile, which includes details such as education and work experience. Many jobseekers have not completed their profile,” said an official.

Another official said some of the jobseekers may not know how to complete their job profiles on the portal due to lack of knowledge. “Many of them, who are looking for jobs in unskilled sectors, might not know how to complete their profiles to apply for jobs,” said an official, adding that the number of available jobs is good considering the outbreak of Covid-19.

Officials also said the portal was one among several ways available vacancies were being filled, and thus does not reflect the real employment picture.

“Many people are neither aware of the portal nor they can complete the process on it. Also, the requirement of the domicile certificate is another hurdle. Besides, there is no incentive in terms of GST or others to the employers to hire people from the portal,” said Rahul Sapkal, Assistant Professor at Centre for Labour Studies in Tata Institute of Social Sciences.

