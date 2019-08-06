Toggle Menu
Devendra Fadnavis hails decision to scrap Article 370 in J&Khttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/mahajanadesh-yatra-devendra-fadnavis-hails-decision-to-scrap-article-370-in-jk-5881313/

Devendra Fadnavis hails decision to scrap Article 370 in J&K

Devendra Fadnavis said Prime Minister Modi and Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah must be congratulated for what he said was a historic decision.

devendra fadnavis article 370, devendra fadnavis jammu and kashmir bifurcation, article 370 in kashmir, amit shah, amit shah article 370, amit shah article 370 speech, article 370 in kashmir news, what is article 35a, what is article 370 and 35a, jammu kashmir news, kashmir news, kashmir issue, Kashmir special status, jammu and kashmir news
CM Devendra Fadnavis at Warora on Monday during his Mahajanadesh yatra.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday welcomed the Centre’s decision to abolish Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and asserted that Pakistan’s “devious ploy” to break Kashmir from India had now got a royal burial.

Addressing the Mahajanadesh Yatra (mega mandate march) in Chandrapur district, Fadnavis said Prime Minister Modi and Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah must be congratulated for what he said was a historic decision. Follow Jammu and Kashmir LIVE Updates 

“Kashmir’s glory has been restored. Now, nobody should dare to cast an eye on Kashmir to foment trouble against India…Kashmir was, is and will always remain an integral part of India. Pakistan’s ploy to break Kashmir from India has been defeated. The long harboured strategy of Pakistan to create unrest and divide in Kashmir has been buried for ever,” the CM said.

On the fifth day of the Mahajanadesh Yatra, Fadnavis also offered floral tribute to Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mookerjee and said the idealogue’s dream for complete integration of the state into India has been honoured.

Advertising

On Monday, Fadnavis addressed people at his ancestral village Mul in Chandrapur district.

He also addressed rallies at village Sawali in Brahmapuri, Warora, Ralegaon and Kalamb in Yavatmal. So far, Fadnavis has covered 911 km across eight districts and 35 Assembly segments in Vidarbha region.

On Monday, he covered 242 km across five Assembly constituencies in two districts.

Click for our complete coverage on Jammu and Kashmir

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 In J&K, Governor Satya Pal Malik reviews security, curfew clamped in parts of Jammu too
2 Jammu and Kashmir will truly be integral part of India… I want to tell Valley nothing negative will happen: Amit Shah
3 Jammu and Kashmir bifurcation: India briefs UNSC members, Islamabad summons Delhi envoy