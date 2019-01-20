Mahagathbandhan an alliance of corruption, negativity, instability: PM Modi

A day after the opposition came together in West Bengal in an anti-BJP rally under the aegis of chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the show of unity an alliance of corruption, negativity and instability. The prime minister was addressing booth level workers of the BJP through video conferencing.

“Mahagathbandhan is an alliance of corruption, negativity and instability. The opposition is staring at a defeat in 2019 polls, looking for excuses and so EVMs are being vilified. They have ‘dhanshakti’ (money power), we have ‘janshakti’ (people’s power),” said Modi to booth level workers in Goa.

Referring to dynastic politics, Modi said that the ‘mahagathbandhan’ is unique in many ways, as its an alliance of dynasts, corruption and scams. “They have made an alliance with each other, we have made an alliance with 125 crore people of India,” Modi added.

The prime minister interacting with Goa BJP workers hailed chief minister Manohar Parrikar as the architect of modern Goa and wished him a speedy recovery. Defending his decision of introducing 10 per cent reservation for the EWS of the General Category in Education and government jobs, Modi said, “Opposition says that I introduced it to seek benefits in elections, but there is always one election or the other in the country, had I done it a few months earlier they would have said I want to reap its benefits in the five state assembly elections.”

Twenty five political leaders from over twenty political parties joined hands with a shared agenda of taking on the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections on Saturday. “This gathbandhan (alliance) has been formed to save the people of the nation and give them justice. Everyone has to come together for the sake of the nation. Whichever party is powerful in a certain state should be allowed and strongly supported to fight the BJP there. One city or state is not important but the country is very important,” Mamata said in the rally.

अगर हमारे 10% आरक्षण देने के निर्णय में ताकत न होती, तो विपक्षी दलों की नींद हराम न होती और इसीलिए ये लोग अब भांति -भांति की अफवाहें फैला रहे है : प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी #MeraBoothSabseMazboot — BJP (@BJP4India) January 20, 2019

Meanwhile, the prime minister also touched base on the issues of mining in Goa and said the Centre will look at “judicial solutions” for Goa’s mining sector which has come to a standstill since March last year after the Supreme Court quashed mining leases and banned iron ore extraction. “The people working in the (state’s) mining sector are worried and it is natural for them to feel this way. We will work out whatever judicial solutions there are for the problem,” PM Modi said.