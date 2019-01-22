Mahagathbandhan a den of corrupt leaders: Union minister

Toggle Menu
"I am sure the people of our country will not vote (in general elections) to elect a head clerk to run a government formed by coalition partners."

Opposition leaders at the rally in Kolkata on Saturday. Partha Paul

Union Communications Minister Manoj Sinha, who was in Meerut Monday, called the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ a “den of corrupt leaders”, adding that the people will not vote to elect a “head clerk” to run a coalition government.

Speaking to reporters, Sinha, who is also the minister of state for Railways and a three-time MP from Ghazipur, said, “We all know that Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, who is heading a coalition government there, had said he has been acting as a clerk and not as the CM to run that state with alliance partners. I am sure the people of our country will not vote (in general elections) to elect a head clerk to run a government formed by coalition partners.’’

Sinha further claimed that the country’s future won’t be safe in the hands of a coalition government. “All previous governments formed with alliance partners headed by Chaudhary Charan Singh, H D Deve Gowda and I K Gujral could not last long…,” he added.

He also claimed that the number of militants killed in Jammu & Kashmir during the Modi regime since 2014 is far greater than those collectively killed during previous governments. “Naxalism is in its last phase and the BJP government works with total transparency under the leadership of our prime minister,” he added.

