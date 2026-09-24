In Rs 6,000-crore Mahadev Betting App case, a CBI arrest at Delhi airport

7 red corner notices and two extradition proposals have been prepared to bring the App’s main promoters to India and face trial.

Written by: Mahender Singh Manral
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Sep 24, 2026 06:22 PM IST
Mahadev Betting App scamAccording to the CBI, incriminating material was seized from Abhishek Kumar during a search conducted immediately after his arrest. (File photo)
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The CBI arrested Abhishek Kumar, identified as one of the kingpins in the multi-crore Mahadev Betting App scam, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad soon after he arrived from Dubai on Thursday.

“The investigation has found that he played an active role in coordinating betting panels, collecting funds, and acquiring immovable assets in Dubai using alleged proceeds from the illegal operations,” a CBI spokesperson said.

According to the CBI, incriminating material was seized from Kumar during a search conducted immediately after his arrest. “The material prima facie indicates his role in the operation of the Mahadev Betting App and suggests that he worked closely with the main accused Saurabh Chandrakar and Shubham Soni,” officials said.

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After his arrest, Kumar was produced before a local court in Hyderabad, which granted three-day transit remand. He was later produced before a court in Raipur and taken into police custody for two days.

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“The Mahadev Betting App case was transferred to the CBI after the Chhattisgarh government handed over 13 FIRs registered at different police stations in the state. The agency subsequently took over the cases and has so far filed eight chargesheets against 100 accused persons, including the app’s main promoters, panel operators, hawala operators and public servants of the government,” the spokesperson said.

Officials said further investigation is underway to trace other absconding accused. Efforts are also being made to bring the main promoters of the Mahadev Betting App back to India to face trial.

“Seven Red Corner Notices and two extradition proposals have been sent so far, and extradition proceedings against two accused are underway,” the spokesperson added.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Mahender Singh Manral
Mahender Singh Manral
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Mahender Singh Manral is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. He is known for his impactful and breaking stories. He covers the Ministry of Home Affairs, Investigative Agencies, National Investigative Agency, Central Bureau of Investigation, Law Enforcement Agencies, Paramilitary Forces, and internal security. Prior to this, Manral had extensively reported on city-based crime stories along with that he also covered the anti-corruption branch of the Delhi government for a decade. He is known for his knack for News and a detailed understanding of stories. He also worked with Mail Today as a senior correspondent for eleven months. He has also worked with The Pioneer for two years where he was exclusively covering crime beat. During his initial days of the career he also worked with The Statesman newspaper in the national capital, where he was entrusted with beats like crime, education, and the Delhi Jal Board. A graduate in Mass Communication, Manral is always in search of stories that impact lives. ... Read More

 

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