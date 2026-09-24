In Rs 6,000-crore Mahadev Betting App case, a CBI arrest at Delhi airport

According to the CBI, incriminating material was seized from Abhishek Kumar during a search conducted immediately after his arrest. (File photo)

The CBI arrested Abhishek Kumar, identified as one of the kingpins in the multi-crore Mahadev Betting App scam, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad soon after he arrived from Dubai on Thursday.

“The investigation has found that he played an active role in coordinating betting panels, collecting funds, and acquiring immovable assets in Dubai using alleged proceeds from the illegal operations,” a CBI spokesperson said.

According to the CBI, incriminating material was seized from Kumar during a search conducted immediately after his arrest. “The material prima facie indicates his role in the operation of the Mahadev Betting App and suggests that he worked closely with the main accused Saurabh Chandrakar and Shubham Soni,” officials said.