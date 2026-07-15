ED arrests Ebix chairman in connection with Mahadev betting app probe

The arrest comes weeks after the ED provisionally attached properties worth Rs 940.77 crore belonging to Vikas Garg, his family members, and entities allegedly owned or controlled by him. (File Photo)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Ebix Chairman Vikas Garg in connection with its money laundering probe linked to the Mahadev online betting app case, officials said.

Garg was arrested from his residence in Delhi and produced before a special court, which granted the agency 24-hour custody to take him to Raipur in Chhattisgarh where the investigation is taking place. He is expected to be produced before the PMLA Court in Raipur on Wednesday.

The arrest comes weeks after the ED provisionally attached properties worth Rs 940.77 crore belonging to Garg, his family members, and entities allegedly owned or controlled by him. The attached assets include residential properties, land parcels, equity shares and other securities. “The attachment forms part of the ongoing money laundering investigation into the Mahadev Online Book / Skyexchange illegal online betting case,” an official said.