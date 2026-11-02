From Bhilai juice shop to Dubai villas: Who is Mahadev accused Saurabh Chandrakar?

The Enforcement Directorate’s money laundering case against Saurabh Chandrakar, accused no. A-1 in the Mahadev Online Book betting syndicate, extradited on Sunday from Oman by Indian central agencies, begins in a Bhilai juice shop and ends in Dubai villas, a Rs 200-crore wedding, and securities worth hundreds of crores.

Chandrakar is wanted in two CBI cases where chargesheets have been filed and in an ED case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), where a prosecution complaint has been lodged. Indian authorities had been trying to trace Chandrakar since 2023, and recently, they found that he was in Oman, after which the central agencies began coordinating with the authorities there to secure his extradition.

“Chandrakar, along with co-accused Ravi Uppal, is the principal promoter, controller and beneficiary of Mahadev Online Book. He ran the Head Office from Dubai and has not returned to India since he left on 16 February 2022,” a source familiar with the investigation said.

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Investigators describe Mahadev Online Book, together with sister platforms including Reddy Anna, Fairplay, Skyexchange and Lotus365, as an organised transnational betting syndicate run as a franchise of panels controlled from a Dubai Head Office, which issued master credentials to operators and settled weekly profit and loss statements. The agency estimates more than 3,200 such panels operated across India and the UAE.

Proceeds of crime in the case, according to the investigation, are put at Rs 88,000 crore to Rs 94,000 crore, Rs 75,000-80,000 crore from Mahadev Online Book, Rs 11,000-12,000 crore from Skyexchange and about Rs 2,400 crore from Lotus365. “Of this, Rs 4,000-5,000 crore is estimated to have been remitted out of India to promoters in the UAE. Six prosecution complaints – one main and five supplementary – have been filed against 116 accused, and 14 persons have been arrested,” the source said.

Also Read | Mahadev betting app scam: Key accused Saurabh Chandrakar extradited from Oman

From Juice Factory to Dubai

Chandrakar, a native of Chhattisgarh’s Bhilai, is the son of a clerk with the Bhilai Municipal Corporation who took voluntary retirement, and his mother is a homemaker. “Before setting up the betting business, the family’s visible enterprise was a juice shop in Bhilai called Juice Factory, run through M/s Orbique Foods Pvt. Ltd. His elder brother Gitesh held 51 per cent of the company, and Chandrakar was working at the shop. He drew Rs 15,000 a month from it,” a source said.

The probe has revealed that Chandrakar took money from the shop and was operating on a small scale until December 2020, with Uppal a frequent visitor there. Within about two years, the family had moved to villas in Dubai, chartered aircraft and a wedding the agency costs at about Rs 200 crore.

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Chandrakar left India on February 16, 2022. “Family members and friends from Bhilai settled with him in the UAE, and a Dubai investment company, M/s Perfect Plan Investment LLC, declared in its KYC papers that its villa was given to him to live in and to use as his address,” the source added.

On May 6, 2022, while holding an Indian passport, he obtained a Vanuatu passport issued at Port Vila – and his Indian passport has since been revoked.

The wedding that opened the case

The wedding of Chandrakar and Harshita at the Waldorf Astoria in Ras Al Khaimah, held from 10 to February 14 in 2023, is recorded in the chargesheet as the “Raj Wedding”. “Guests were flown in on three chartered aircraft from Nagpur, with private aircraft arranged for celebrities, and the agency’s assessment of the total spend is about Rs 200 crore, in cash,” a source said. During investigation, ED traced the spending through the event company, hotels, the aircraft operator and travel agents.

Attachments, and the hunt for the accused

The agency has issued eleven provisional attachment orders in the case, covering property of over Rs 2,000 crore as recorded in the orders. With the properties attached in March 2026 taken at present fair market value, the attached property stands at about Rs 3,500 crore – about Rs 1,800 crore abroad and about Rs 1,700 crore in India – and seven of the orders have been confirmed by the Adjudicating Authority. Property abroad comprises 22 immovable properties in Dubai, of which 12 belonging to Chandrakar and his associates carry a present fair market value of about Rs 1,500 crore.

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Alongside Chandrakar, co-promoter Ravi Uppal and associates Vikash Chhaparia, Shubham Soni and Anil Kumar Agarwal alias Atul Agarwal are arrayed as accused, with warrants issued against each. Vikas Garg, accused of investing the proceeds in the share market, was arrested in July 2026, and about Rs 940 crore has been attached in that period.