scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 16, 2023

Mahadayi water issue: Oppn members disrupt Goa Guv’s speech in Assembly; removed from House

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao (Congress) demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for "failing" to protect the river.

Opposition members on Monday tried to disrupt Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai's address to the Goa Assembly on the first day of its winter session.
Listen to this article
Mahadayi water issue: Oppn members disrupt Goa Guv’s speech in Assembly; removed from House
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Opposition members on Monday tried to disrupt Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai’s address to the Goa Assembly on the first day of its winter session, demanding a statement from him on the Mahadayi river water diversion issue.

The marshals later removed the opposition members from the House.

Goa and Karnataka are at loggerheads over diversion of water from the Mahadayi river through the construction of dams by Karnataka on the river’s tributaries Kalasa and Banduri.

Explained |Mahadayi water sharing row between Goa, Karnataka: What is the issue, why it has flared up

The Centre recently approved a detailed project report (DPR) submitted by Karnataka for the construction of the two dams, to which the Goa government has objected.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: No Fence-Sitting
Delhi Confidential: No Fence-Sitting
A twist in the plot: Gangster turns actor, features in movie on his life
A twist in the plot: Gangster turns actor, features in movie on his life
In Surat, diamonds lose glitter after Russia sanctions, risk of recession
In Surat, diamonds lose glitter after Russia sanctions, risk of recession
Guess what’s pulling more Indian students to the US (clue: it’s not engin...
Guess what’s pulling more Indian students to the US (clue: it’s not engin...
As the governor began his speech in the Goa Assembly on Monday, members of the Congress, Goa Forward Party (GFP) and the Aam Aadmi Party, dressed in black outfits, stood up.

The Goa government has contended that Karnataka cannot divert water from the Mahadayi river, as it passes through the Mahadayi Wildlife Sanctuary, which is located downstream in North Goa.

As the governor began his speech in the Goa Assembly on Monday, members of the Congress, Goa Forward Party (GFP) and the Aam Aadmi Party, dressed in black outfits, stood up.

Also Read |For years, Goa village residents have been opposed to double-tracking of Hospet-Vasco Da Gama rail line

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao (Congress) demanded that the governor make a statement on the Mahadayi water issue.

Advertisement
Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar tried to convince the members to allow the governor’s address, but the opposition members stood firm on their demand and rushed into the Well of House, leading to din in the Assembly.

He also demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for “failing” to protect the river.

Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar tried to convince the members to allow the governor’s address, but the opposition members stood firm on their demand and rushed into the Well of House, leading to din in the Assembly.

Later, the marshals removed all the opposition members, except Revolutionary Goans Party MLA Viresh Borkar, from the House.
The governor continued his speech in the absence of the opposition members.

Advertisement

Talking to reporters outside the House, GFP chief Vijai Sardesai said they were demanding a statement from the governor on the Mahadayi water issue.

“It is an issue of life and death for Goans. We wanted the governor to make a statement,” he said.

First published on: 16-01-2023 at 13:39 IST
Next Story

Delhi Police lodge FIR against social media accounts over lewd comments about daughters of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close