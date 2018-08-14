Mahadayi water dispute: In Goa, BJP celebrates tribunal verdict

The Mahadayi river is known as the Mandovi in Goa (above); the course of the river on its way to the sea. (Express Archive) The Mahadayi river is known as the Mandovi in Goa (above); the course of the river on its way to the sea. (Express Archive)

Celebratory reactions poured in from the BJP in Goa — the state through which the Mahadayi flows to meet the Arabian — after the Mahadayi Inter-state Water Disputes Tribunal allowed 13.42 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) from the primary basin to neighbouring Karnataka against their demand for 36.5 TMC.

Mahadayi — known as Mandovi in Goa, is considered to be the primary water source for the people residing in the state, who depend on the river for agriculture and fishing. Tribunal head Justice J M Panchal ruled 1.33 TMC for Maharashtra as against 7 TMC. From his hospital bed, Manohar Parrikar tweeted, “I am happy that the Mhadei Tribunal with its final verdict has done justice to Goa.”

Water Resources Minister Vinod Palienkar, who had always maintained that he will put all weight and ensure “not a drop” goes to Karnataka, also tweeted victory messages though he switched his phone minutes after the verdict.

The verdict has got a mixed response with the Opposition voicing its concern on the impact it will have on the state’s cultivation and livelihood and asked the government to go for an appeal. The situation between the two states got tensed after officials from Goa who went to inspect the basin at the mouth around the northern border were detained in Karnataka recently.

Minutes after the verdict, Additional Solicitor General Atmaram Nadkarni issued a written statement saying it’s “a major victory for Goa.” Social media sites also instantly started voicing reactions from people of Goa who recalled a poll promise made by BJP ministers on fighting till the last drop of Mandovi was saved for the state. Experts, however, said the judgement was expected to ensure that Karnataka also got its share as after the Cauvery Verdict – equal priority is given to the right to drinking water.

While Goa always fought on possession grounds with the river body covering its 78 per cent stretch across the state, it is Karnataka where the river has its source (42.79 per cent). Maharashtra where the river has its course too asked for diversion. Karnataka claimed 36.5, which included 1.50 for irrigation and drinking, and 7.56 for reviving the Malaprabha basin through a new Kalsa—Bahnduri canal and other for 14.97 TMC for power generation.

Goa, for now, doesn’t look like it will go for an appeal as the additional solicitor general in his statement also added, “Karnataka has been allocated only 5.5 TMC of water which also includes 1.5 TMC of water for in-basin consumptive use for which the state of Goa did not have any objection.”

The Congress, however, asked the government to contest the tribunal ruling in Supreme Court. “They should contest in the Supreme Court to get justice. If this is not done, then people of Goa will have to come on the roads to remind the government that this is their job and they should do it as early as possible,” former Chief Minister and Goa Congress spokesperson Francisco Sardinha said.

The Mahadayi water dispute had been also used as a political tool during the Goa elections with the BJP lead government asking for votes on the promise they will get favourable results. Interestingly, during the Karnataka elections, they used the same promise to voters in Karnataka with Parrikar writing to the BJP office in Karnataka to help in water diversion for irrigation.

In the assembly too, the issue had become a topic, when in a written reply the Goa government told the assembly that over Rs 16 crore, since 2011 had been spent on the expenses of advocates and dispute resolution since 2011 with the Advocate general Atmaram Nadkarni fee costing the government Rs 5 crore.

