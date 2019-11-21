Mahadayi protests cast shadow on film festival inauguration, Prakash Javadekar heckled

UNION Minister Prakash Javadekar was on Wednesday heckled by protesters during his address at the inaugural session of the 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Wednesday at the Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee indoor stadium near Panaji.

Agitating against Javadekar-led Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change giving a go-ahead to Karnataka for the Kalasa Banduri project, three protesters shouted “Aamka Mhadhei Aamka Zai (We want our Mhadhei)” as the minister rose to speak. Mhadei is used to refer to the Mahadayi river and the Kalasa Banduri project aims to provide drinking water to three north Karnataka districts by diverting water from the Mahadayi.

Protests were also held at the screening venues of IFFI, with party workers of Congress and Goa Forward staging demonstrations. The delegates who walked in to watch the opening film at the Inox Multiplex complex in Panaji were greeted with placards saying, “Go Back Javadekar”. The protests come at a time when prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC are in place in Goa in view of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case.

An inter-state water disputes tribunal has allotted 13.42 thousand million cubic feet of water (TMC) to Karnataka and 1.33 TMC to Maharashtra. Both Karnataka and Goa have contested the order and the matter is now pending in apex court.

The three men who raised slogans were taken into custody.

BJP leaders tried to play down the episode. “The leader among the three is a Dubai-based man who has just returned. He works for the Congress and his brother works for BJP. We are told that the brothers have a feud. This is nothing but a publicity stunt,” said a senior BJP leader.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, “I could not hear them clearly and could not understand what they were trying to say… Maybe they were raising personal grievances.”

“Action will be taken against them. They walked in with passes and then disturbed a public gathering,” said IGP Jaspal Singh.

“Javadekar has betrayed Goa and has caused great injustice to its people by giving a nod to the Kalasa-Banduri project illegally,” state Congress president Girish Chodankar told the media.