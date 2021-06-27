Mahad building collapse: Builder gets interim relief

The prosecution, led by special public prosecutor Amin Solkar, opposed Kazi’s application stating that his regular bail plea on merits is pending before the Bombay High Court.

NEARLY A year after 16 people lost their lives in a building collapse at Mahad in Raigad district, a sessions court in a recent order granted interim bail to its builder. The court took into consideration the guidelines of the state’s high-powered committee that had suggested the release of prisoners to decongest prisons due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Farooque Mahmoodiya Kazi, the builder of Tarique Garden which had collapsed on August 24 last year, was arrested on September 3 last year and was in custody since.

The defence lawyer, representing Kazi, however, said the latter was booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code that fell in the category of offences recommended by the committee for bail. He was also submitted that Kazi has a previous liver ailment due to which he was vulnerable to the coronavirus disease. The court considered these submissions while allowing Kazi bail.

In February this year, Kazi had approached the district sessions court in Mangaon which had then said the prima facie evidence shows that Kazi was directly involved in the construction of the building. Prosecution witnesses had also given statements regarding the sub-standard material used in the construction, which led to the death of 16 persons. The appeal against the order is pending before the high court.

So far, the Mahad city police has booked seven persons, including Kazi, in the building collapse case. The five-storey structure, which had 41 residential flats, had collapsed within seven years of its construction.