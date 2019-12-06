Maha Vikas Aghadi: Power tussle delaying allocation of portfolios, says BJP

The BJP on Thursday claimed that a power tussle in the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena, the three parties that have formed the Maha Vikas Aghadi, had delayed the allocation of portfolios. (PTI Photo) The BJP on Thursday claimed that a power tussle in the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena, the three parties that have formed the Maha Vikas Aghadi, had delayed the allocation of portfolios. (PTI Photo)

The BJP on Thursday claimed that a power tussle in the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena, the three parties that have formed the Maha Vikas Aghadi, had delayed the allocation of portfolios.

“During government formation, the Maha Vikas Aghadi had made plenty of promises to independent MLAs and smaller parties. But what is interesting to note is, even after eight days of government formation, they have not been able to decide on portfolios among the three parties. There is a lot of unrest among the MLAs,” former BJP minister Ashish Shelar claimed on Thursday while speaking to the media.

On the ruling parties’ claim that a dozen BJP MLAs want to defect to the Maha Vikas Aghadi, Shelar said, “Such canards are being spread by the Maha Vikas Aghadi to cover up their own differences. Instead of worrying about the BJP, they need to explain to the people why they haven’t decided on portfolios yet.”

Senior NCP leader and the party’s national spokesperson Nawab Malik said, “We are only stating the facts. There are BJP MLAs, especially those who had left the Congress-NCP, trying to come back. Some of these MLAs (I cannot disclose their names) have already expressed their desire to return to the Congress-NCP. Some of them have spoken to our party president Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar.”

“In any government formation, there are issues, especially in a coalition, which have to be resolved through discussions. But that does not amount to differences. The Congress, NCP and Sena are working together,” he emphasised.

