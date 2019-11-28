Sena-NCP-Congress front promises farm loan waiver, 80% job quota for locals

Announcing its Common Minimum Program (CMP), the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena combine, known as the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), promised immediate farm loan waiver and said the government would ensure 80 per cent quota in jobs for locals.

Addressing a press conference, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde told ANI, “In Maharashtra, farmers are facing problems. This government will do best for farmers. This will be a strong government.”

Common Minimum Program of ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ (NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena alliance). pic.twitter.com/2qw2ECwRkU — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2019

Crop insurance, immediate loan waiver and remunerative prices for farm produce were some of the other assurances made for farmers by the NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress combine in the CMP.

Besides, the CMP also mentions setting up of Re 1 clinics at the taluka level across the state that will provide basic screening of people. The program also guarantees to provide health insurance cover to every citizen of the state. Sena’s ambitious promise during the election campaign of offering a full meal at Rs 10 also figures in the CMP.

The Congress-NCP-Sena combine’s CMP announcement comes ahead of the swearing-in of Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Other issues in the CMP include unemployment, women, education, urban development, health, industry, social justice, tourism and other important provisions.

The Maharashtra government will have two panels for co-ordination within the state Cabinet and among the alliance partners, the CMP mentioned.

“The first cabinet meeting of our government will be held later today,” NCP leader Jayant Patil said. Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde added that the Nanar Refinery project and bullet train project would be taken up in the Cabinet meeting, ANI reported.

The Maha Vikas Agadhi’s CMP stated that a law would be enacted to ensure 80 per cent reservation of jobs for local youth. “There will be a compulsion and law will be enacted to ensure 80 per cent reservation for locals in the existing and new companies,” Shinde was quoted as saying by ANI.

Laws to ensure women safety and education to underprivileged girls, amendments to the Slum Rehabilitation Programme are among other points included in the CMP.