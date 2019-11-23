Maha twist: Ajit has betrayed Sharad Pawar and people of Maharashtra, says Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut

In the party’s first reaction over the turn of events in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut Saturday said Ajit Pawar has betrayed his uncle and NCP chief Sharad Pawar and back-stabbed the people of Maharashtra. Addressing a press conference, Raut claimed the Ajit had decided to join hands with the BJP as he was scared of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe against him.

The ED has filed a money laundering case against Ajit, the nephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, and others in connection with the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) scam case.

Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in for a second term as Chief Minister of Maharashtra around 8 am this morning, with Ajit Pawar as his deputy.

“We had realised his intent when he resigned as MLA before elections. He has backstabbed the people of Maharashtra and betrayed Sharad Pawar,” Raut said, adding that a crime committed by the Raj Bhavan in the dead of the night.

“He (Ajit Pawar) was with us yesterday. His body language was suspicious. He then stepped out and his phone was switched off. We were told that he was with his lawyer,” he added.

Meanwhile, NCP chief Sharad Pawar in the morning said the decision taken by his nephew and party leader Ajit Pawar to join hands with the BJP to form the government in Maharashtra was “personal”. He added that the NCP does not support or endorse the decision.

“Ajit Pawar’s decision to support the BJP to form the Maharashtra Government is his personal decision and not that of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). We place on record that we do not support or endorse this decision of his,” Pawar tweeted.