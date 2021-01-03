Maha-Metro conducts second trial run between PCMC and Phugewadi

The train for the trial run consisted of three coaches and left the PCMC station at 1.30 pm and reached the Phugewadi station at 2 pm on Sunday. File

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) on Sunday conducted a trial run on a 6-km-long stretch between the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and the Phugewadi stations. The priority stretch falls on the PCMC-Swargate metro corridor. Metro officials said that although work on the project was hampered for several months due to the lockdown, the trial conducted on Sunday proved that the MMRCL has managed to make up for the lost time.

A year ago in January 2020, the first trial run was held between PCMC and Sant Tukaram Nagar, a stretch spanning one km. The work on the stretch was expected to finish around April-May this year, but was delayed by the Covid-induced lockdown.

The train for the trial run consisted of three coaches and left the PCMC station at 1.30 pm and reached the Phugewadi station at 2 pm on Sunday. “This is a major step in the progress of the metro project. Despite the troubles caused by the pandemic, we are on track,” said Dixit.

The trials are being held by the MMRCL to test various parameters of the project. Metro officials said that work for constructing the viaduct, laying tracks and installing the overhead traction cable network between the two stations has been completed.

The trains that will ply in Pune will have three coaches and the capacity to hold between 950 and 970 passengers. One coach will be reserved for women. All coaches of the train are interconnected to facilitate movement from one coach to another. The trains are made of stainless steel and can run at a maximum speed of 90 kmph.