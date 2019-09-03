Maha-Karnataka to oppose AP’s petition to relook Krishna water distribution order

The Maharashtra and Karnataka government has decided to jointly oppose Andhra Pradesh’s application seeking re-look at the inter-state Krishna Water Tribunal Order on water distribution following the creation of Telangana.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday met his Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis at his residence in Mumbai. During the meeting, the two leaders decided to set up a high powered committee for improved management of dams to avoid floods. The decision comes in the wake of floods in districts of Kolhapur, Sangli, and Satara in Western Maharashtra.

The official statement issued by the state government emphasised that Karnataka and Maharashtra would jointly counter Andhra’s petition to Krishna Water Tribunal to rework the allocation of water share amongst four states instead of existing three to accommodate Telangana.

In 2010, Karnataka Water Dispute Tribunal (KWDT) had ordered to share 2060 TMC of Krishna water among the three states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh as 560 TMC, 700 TMC, 800 TMC respectively.

The Maharashtra and Karnataka government believes, “Telangana was created by bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. Therefore, the allocation of water should be from Andhra Pradesh’s share which was approved by the tribunal.” There was no logic in demanding water share from Maharashtra or Karnataka. However, Andhra Pradesh argued under section 89 the state reorganistion act, water distribution should be amongst all four states AP, Karanata, Maharashtra, and Telangana.

Another subject that was dealt with at length related to inter-state flood management. The water regulation in the Almatti dam which is in Karnakata was critical to tackle the floods in Kolhapur, Sangli, and Satara. After repeated requests to center and state, Karnataka agreed to discharge 5 lakh cusec water from Almatti dam helping the state to bring the situation under normal.

Similarly, at the meeting, Yediyurappa raised the issue of water discharge from Koyna to enable them to avoid floods in villages along Maharashtra-Karnataka borders.