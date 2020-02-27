Maha Govt likely to follow Bihar CM’s stand on CAA, NPR

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reaches Vidhan Bhavan for budget session on Wednesday. (Express photo) Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reaches Vidhan Bhavan for budget session on Wednesday. (Express photo)

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government is likely to follow Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s stand on the controversial CAA, NPR and NRC in the ongoing Budget Session in Mumbai. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is likely to hold consultations with other chief ministers to make a common cause on CAA, NRP

and NRC.

Thackeray from the very beginning has maintained that the party was not against according citizenship rights to Hindus under CAA. But the protest to the Act is on its execution. Therefore, to presume the party will blindly support BJP government’s Act was misleading and distorting the facts, sources said.

A highly placed source said, “Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s stand in the state Legislative Assembly came as a pleasant surprise.”

The state government’s decision to replicate Kumar’s argument will come handy to the Sena, Congress, NCP, which is facing an aggressive opposition BJP in the state Assembly.

A senior Congress minister requesting anonymity said, “After the Savarkar issue, BJP is bound to rake up CAA, NRP to score political points against us. We will have to work a strategy to portray a united stand.”

It must be mentioned here that during his reply in Bihar Assembly, Kumar had said, “Constitutionality of Citizenship Amendment Act rests with Supreme Court. And that additional clauses inserted in National Population Register forms should be dropped.” While dispelling fears on NPR, he argued, nobody would be asked to provide details on parents birth and place.

Kumar on Tuesday reiterated his opposition to “additional clauses” inserted in the NPR forms and said that the state government has written to the Centre urging that these be dropped.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.