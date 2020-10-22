Maha CM Thackeray to address annual Dussehra rally from Savarkar Memorial hall

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (File)

In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent restrictions on public gatherings, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will address the annual Dussehra rally on Sunday from a hall in Savarkar Memorial near Shivaji Park in Dadar.

Sena MP and party chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that Covid-19 norms will be followed while holding the Dussehra rally. “As per the instructions of Thackeray, we have decided that a stage of the Dussehra rally will be set up in a hall at Savarkar Memorial near Shivaji Park. Shiv Sena chief will deliver his speech from the stage. We are thinking if some people from the party can be invited. The rally will be telecast live on all social media platforms,” Raut said, adding that Shiv Sainiks will watch the rally virtually on social media.

The Dussehra rally this year assumes significance as it is the first after Thackeray became the chief minister. Large number of Shiv Sainiks gather in Shivaji Park every year on Dussehra, which is on October 25, to hear their party chief.

“Thackeray as Sena chief will speak on the party’s future moves and challenges before the state,” Raut said.

So far, only on two occasions the Sena’s annual Dussehra rally did not take place: in 2006 due to the heavy rainfall in Mumbai and in 2009 due to the assembly elections.

