Lucknow: Magsaysay winner booked for ‘indecent remarks’ against Veer Savarkar

Magsaysay award winner and social activist Sandeep Pandey was booked on Wednesday. (File) Magsaysay award winner and social activist Sandeep Pandey was booked on Wednesday. (File)

Magsaysay Award winner and social activist Sandeep Pandey was booked Wednesday for allegedly making inappropriate comments against Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar (Veer Savarkar) while addressing anti-Citizenship Act protesters at the Aligarh Muslim University.

The complaint was lodged by Hindu Mahasabha national vice-president Rajiv Kumar, police told PTI. The FIR was lodged at the Civil Lines police station under Sections 153 A (provocation with intent to cause riots) and 505 (1)b (inciting public or community to commit an offence).

“An investigation is underway. Pandey came to the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) where he made a speech in which he made the alleged indecent remarks,” CO Civil Lines Anil Samani was quoted as saying by ANI.

Pandey had allegedly said that the same people were “dividing Hindus and Muslims” who had done it during the British Raj. The activist further claimed that “masked goons” hired by some right-wing organisations were behind the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University.

On January 5 evening, a group of “masked” men ran riot inside the JNU campus and thrashed students and teachers with iron rods and sledgehammers, injuring 36 people.

Pandey was among those who were briefly placed under house arrest on December 19 in Lucknow, the day when protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens turned violent in Uttar Pradesh.

(with agency inputs from ANI, PTI)

