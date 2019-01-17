Toggle Menu
Magnitude 6 quake jolts Nicobar Islands regionhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/magnitude-6-quake-jolts-nicobar-islands-region-5543315/

Magnitude 6 quake jolts Nicobar Islands region

The earthquake hit the region at 8.43 am and its epicenter was Nicobar Islands region, the NCS, an institute under the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) tracking seismological activities, said. No tsunami alert was issued as sea levels around the Andaman Nicobar.

The earthquake hit the region at 8.43 am and its epicenter was Nicobar Islands region. Express photo by Subham Dutta. 

A strong earthquake of magnitude 6 hit the seismically active Andaman and Nicobar Islands Thursday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. There was no report of loss of life or damage to property.

The earthquake hit the region at 8.43 am and its epicenter was Nicobar Islands region, the NCS, an institute under the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) tracking seismological activities, said. No tsunami alert was issued as sea levels around the Andaman Nicobar archipelago showed no major rise, said SPS Shenoi, Director, Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS).

The INCOIS is an institute under the MoES and it has a network buoys and other apparatus to check rise in the sea level in case of a tsunami. It alerts not only the Indian authorities, but also its neighbours in case of a tsunami.

Earthquake of magnitude 6 is considered to be strong, said NCS Director Vineet Kumar Gahalaut.

Advertising

All of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands lie in Zone V. The entire island chain is also prone to tsunamis both from large local quakes and also from massive distant shocks.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Amit Shah suffering from swine flu as he tried to kidnap our MLAs: Congress leader Hariprasad
2 Indian Army always ready to give befitting reply to Pakistan: Lt. Gen Ranbir Singh
3 Kerala rape case: Nuns respond to transfer order, say 'attempt to split us emotionally'