Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Nepal, tremors felt in Delhi

An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 6.3 struck Nepal, Wednesday. The capital city of Delhi and surrounding regions were also affected by the earthquake’s tremors.

National Centre for Seismology said an Earthquake of Magnitude 6.3 on the Richter scale originated in Nepal at 1.57 am on Wednesday. The origin of the tremors was at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Tremors also felt in Delhi-NCR, and parts of Uttar Pradesh.