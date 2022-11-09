scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Nepal, tremors felt in Delhi

Tremors also felt in Delhi-NCR, and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

National Centre for Seismology said an Earthquake of Magnitude 6.3 on the Richter scale originated in Nepal.

An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 6.3 struck Nepal, Wednesday. The capital city of Delhi and surrounding regions were also affected by the earthquake’s tremors.

National Centre for Seismology said an Earthquake of Magnitude 6.3 on the Richter scale originated in Nepal at 1.57 am on Wednesday. The origin of the tremors was at a depth of 10 kilometres.

