Toggle Menu
Tremors felt in Chennai as magnitude 4.9 earthquake hits Bay of Bengalhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/magnitude-4-9-earthquake-hits-bay-of-bengal-tremors-felt-in-chennai-5579220/

Tremors felt in Chennai as magnitude 4.9 earthquake hits Bay of Bengal

Chennai earthquake: According to USGS, the epicentre was 10 km below sea level and the quake struck at 1.30 am, about 609 km away from Chennai. Light tremors were also felt in Chennai where people took to social media to report the quake.

Chennai earthquake, earthquake, quake in chennai, tremors in chennai, chennai tremors, tamil nadu news, chennai news, Bay of Bengal earthquake, earthquake in Bay of bengal, Chennai quake
Light tremors were also felt in Chennai where people took to social media to report the quake. (Source: USGS)

An earthquake measuring 4.9 magnitude on the Richter scale hit the Bay of Bengal region on Tuesday morning, according to the US Geological Survey.

Light tremors were also felt in Northern Andaman, Chennai and Port Blair. People in Chennai took to social media to report the quake. However, no casualty or damage to property was reported. No Tsunami warning has been issued. Read in Tamil

According to USGS, the epicentre was 10 km below sea level and the quake struck at 1.30 am, about 609 km away from Chennai. In the past, earthquakes have occurred mostly in the region around the Andaman and Nicobar islands.

Residents in Chennai shared on social media that they felt tremors near Tidal Park. One of them also said the quake reminded him of the 2004 tsunami and 2002 Gujarat Bhuj quake that killed many.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Baghel slams Jaitley for blogpost alleging Congress 'aligned with Maoists'
2 Mamata arrives in Delhi today, Opposition unity show likely at Jantar Mantar dharna
3 Principal, VP quit after Gujarat college says no Jignesh Mevani event