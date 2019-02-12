Tremors felt in Chennai as magnitude 4.9 earthquake hits Bay of Bengal

An earthquake measuring 4.9 magnitude on the Richter scale hit the Bay of Bengal region on Tuesday morning, according to the US Geological Survey.

Advertising

Light tremors were also felt in Northern Andaman, Chennai and Port Blair. People in Chennai took to social media to report the quake. However, no casualty or damage to property was reported. No Tsunami warning has been issued. Read in Tamil

According to USGS, the epicentre was 10 km below sea level and the quake struck at 1.30 am, about 609 km away from Chennai. In the past, earthquakes have occurred mostly in the region around the Andaman and Nicobar islands.

Residents in Chennai shared on social media that they felt tremors near Tidal Park. One of them also said the quake reminded him of the 2004 tsunami and 2002 Gujarat Bhuj quake that killed many.