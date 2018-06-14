Magnitude 4.5 earthquake hits Chamba region of Himachal Pradesh

A magnitude 4.5 earthquake hit Himachal Pradesh’ Chamba region on Thursday, as per ANI. No reports of damage so far.

More details awaited.

Earlier in the day, an earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale shook Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand this morning, according to the meteorological department. No damage to life and property has been reported.

The tremor was felt in Uttarkashi at 6:12 am, MeT office Director Vikram Singh said. It had a latitude of 30.8 North and a longitude of 78.2 East. Its depth was 10 km. Singh categorised it as a slight intensity quake which is common in the hills of Uttarakhand.

