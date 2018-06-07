Magnitude 4.4 earthquake hits Jammu & Kashmir

No loss of lives or damage to properties has been reported so far. (Source: Google maps) No loss of lives or damage to properties has been reported so far. (Source: Google maps)

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake hit Jammu and Kashmir at 12.21 pm on Thursday, according to news agency ANI. According to USGS, the depth of the earthquake was 10 kilometers deep. It struck Kashmir-Xinjiang border region, about 44 km east of Leh. No loss of lives or damage to properties has been reported so far.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

