Magnitude 4.4 earthquake hits Jammu & Kashmir

Saturday, June 16, 2018
According to USGS, the depth of the earthquake was 10 kilometers deep. It struck Kashmir-Xinjiang border region, about 44 kms east of Leh.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 7, 2018 2:13:09 pm
No loss of lives or damage to properties has been reported so far.

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake hit Jammu and Kashmir at 12.21 pm on Thursday, according to news agency ANI. According to USGS, the depth of the earthquake was 10 kilometers deep. It struck Kashmir-Xinjiang border region, about 44 km east of Leh. No loss of lives or damage to properties has been reported so far.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

