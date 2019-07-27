‘Magnetic’ to ‘New Maharashtra’ to be theme of CM Fadnavis’ Mahajanadesh Yatra

At the Mahajanadesh Yatra commencing from August 1, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is going to make a bold assertion of states transformation from ‘Magnetic Maharashtra’ to ‘New Maharashtra’.

In 2014, after taking reins of the state government, the priority was to restore the confidence of people to reaffirm the leadership status of Maharashtra in core sectors.

The reforms undertaken in the last five years are cited as a giant step towards accomplishing the goal of Magnetic Maharashtra.

“Mahajanadesh Yatra will be an exercise to interact with people and convey the reforms enforced in last five years and also apprise them about the roadmap ahead towards New Maharashtra,” Fadnavis said.

The CM will cover 150 assembly constituencies of the total 288 across the state.

During the month-long Yatra, the Chief Minister intends to outline the agenda of self-reliance for youth, women, and farmers which mark New Maharashtra.

The theme on the lines of New India which was reinforced during 2019 Lok Sabha is aimed at creating awareness amongst the people to reckon the larger and ambitious inclusive politics and good governance under the leadership of Fadnavis.

“What sets Magnetic Maharashtra apart from New Maharashtra is the degree in carrying forward new goals to defined definite destination. Five years ago, Fadnavis emphasised on connect and communication. The effort was to instil the confidence amongst people and investors in Maharashtra. In the backdrop of Congress and NCP regime, which entangled itself in corruption and earned the tag of policy paralysis, BJP had to reassure their government would bring sushashan or good governance,” a senior BJP functionary said.

Having set the pace of reforms in motion in key sectors from industries to agriculture, the party is ready to shift its gear. Now through New Maharashtra, it wants to stress on larger structural socio-economic and political issues.

Citing an example, the leader said, “In New Maharashtra, we are meticulously drawing plans to achieve ambitious one trillion dollar economy by the year 2025. Or even before that by 2024.”

It is really bold but not impossible. Sustaining state gross domestic product (GSDP) at 15.5 per cent for next five years will require assertive policy reforms.

While acknowledging shrinking agriculture landholding remains a concern, government will push contract and group farming model.

The reforms in agriculture markets will be enforced to open global markets for individual small and marginal farmers living in distant remote villages or hamlets.

The higher capital investment will be in addressing the permanent agriculture infrastructure instead on one time sops. The expenditure in agriculture and allied sector together will have to bring higher growth beyond 8 to 12 per cent.

The stress on employment generation will be linked with rural economy which will get greater boost to ensure 55 per cent population is not urban dependent on urban economy for livelihood.

The highlight of the Yatra will be pushing more reforms with greater zeal to bridge the gap between urban and rural economy, livelihood and employment.

The regional disparity, it believes, can be wiped through socio-economic growth. Therefore, 14 distressed districts in Vidarbha and Marathwada region will have its distinct agro-economic model.

As sources pointed, food processing linked to crops and horticulture region-wise would be mapped to attack more investments.

State Agriculture Minister Anil Bonde has already drawn a plan.

The Chief Minister’s Yatra, beginning from Mojhari in Amravati district, will cover 44 assembly constituencies across 1242 km, 34 constituencies across 633 km in North Maharashtra, 28 constituencies through 1069 km across Marathwada, 29 constituencies across 821 km in Western Maharashtra, and 15 constituencies across 638 km in Konkan.

The two-phase Yatra will conclude on August 31.