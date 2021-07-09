Magisterial probe into Stan Swamy death

A magisterial inquiry will be conducted into the death of Father Stan Swamy, who passed away at the Holy Family hospital in Mumbai’s Bandra on Monday, officials of the Maharashtra prison department said.

The 83-year-old Jesuit priest and tribal rights activist, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency in connection with the Elgaar Parishad case in October died in judicial custody while undergoing treatment at the hospital. He was lodged in Taloja Central Jail before being shifted to the private hospital as his health worsened on May 28.

A prison department official said as per procedure, an accidental death report will be registered by the police, following which the inquiry will begin. “According to mandated procedure for cases where a person dies in police or judicial custody, a magisterial inquiry is required to be conducted,” the official added.