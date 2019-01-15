West Bengal: Mafia don shot dead at home

Unidentified assailants shot dead mafia don Rammurthi alias Ramua inside his home on Monday at Khardah police station area of North 24 Parganas district, police said.

The incident took place during early hours on Monday when a group of gunmen with their faces covered forcefully entered the second floor flat of the victim at Sodepur Amarabati and fired at him in front of his family members, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Ananda Roy of the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate.

Ramua too had a firearm but it was snatched away by the assailants, fired at him and fled from the spot.

Ramua, who was of South Indian origin, had unleashed a reign of terror at Shibpur area in Howrah district in late 1990s. He was also accused of playing with the head of a person after beheading him on August 15, 1996.

He was accused of cases of drug trafficking and murders, and he had spent most of the time in jail during the past 20 years, sources said.

Ramua was staying at his present address from December with his wife, college going son and seven-year-old daughter.

On hearing the sound of calling bell after midnight on Sunday, his son opened the door. As soon as he came out, two assailants surrounded him with revolver at head.

Meanwhile, others in the gang went up at second floor and killed Ramua in front of his wife and daughter, Roy said quoting the statements of family members.

The police was suspecting gang rivalry as the main reason behind this murder. No arrest has been made as yet, Roy said.