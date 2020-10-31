Mafia, corrupt elements trying to attack govt: Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat. (File Photo)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday accused the “mafia” and “corrupt elements” of trying to attack his government, pointing to several “conspiracies” over the past three-and-a-half years.

In a video of his interaction with the media shared on Twitter, Rawat said, “Tamam tarah ke shadyantra ho rahe hain. (Various types of conspiracies are being done). Several conspiracies have been done in the past three-and-a-half years. Mafia and corrupt elements are collectively trying to attack. But we are firm on the policy we have been following so far.”

The CM’s remarks come after the High Court’s recent order of a CBI inquiry against him, based on allegations of financial impropriety by journalist Umesh Sharma. The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the High Court order.

