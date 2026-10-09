Madurantakam, Dharapuram By-Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Can Vijay’s TVK add to its tally

Postal ballots will be counted first, followed by votes recorded through EVMs. The Returning Officer will declare the final result after counting is completed and the results certified (PTI File)

Madurantakam, Dharapuram By-Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Results for the Tamil Nadu Assembly by-elections in Madurantakam and Dharapuram will be declared on Friday, October 9, with counting beginning at 8 am.

Polling in the two constituencies was held on October 6. Postal ballots will be counted first, followed by votes recorded through EVMs. The Returning Officer will declare the final result after counting is completed and the results certified.

Story continues below this ad By-polls to decide the fate of 47 candidates A total of 27 candidates contested the Madurantakam by-election, while 22 candidates were in the fray in Dharapuram. According to figures reported after end of polling, Madurantakam recorded around 86.26 per cent voter turnout, while Dharapuram recorded around 80.30 per cent. Key contests The bypolls in Madurantakam and Dharapuram were necessitated by the resignation of then AIADMK MLAs K Maragatham Kumaravel and P Satyabama, who later joined the ruling TVK. Both have been re-nominated from their respective seats. The DMK and AIADMK are also contesting both constituencies. AIADMK has fielded S. Kanitha Sampath as candidate while I. Paranthamen is fighting on DMK ticket. The result will be the litmus test for Vijay-led TVK, as the party faces the first election after successfully forming the government in May this year. Live Updates

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd