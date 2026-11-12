Madurai Tanishq showroom staff find 20kg gold stolen. Then they notice opening in lift shaft

Around 20 kg of gold jewellery was stolen from a newly opened Tanishq showroom in Madurai, with police suspecting that a masked man entered the premises through a lift passage while construction work was under way.

All the stolen items were from the display section while jewellery inside the lockers was untouched, police said.

Employees discovered the burglary when they arrived for work Thursday morning at the outlet on Bypass Road. The exact quantity and value of the missing jewellery were yet to be confirmed as staff checked the stock.

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“Preliminary evidence pointed to a man entering through the upper part of the building,” an officer, who was part of the investigation, said, adding an opening near the lift appeared to have provided access. Police have formed five teams to investigate the incident.