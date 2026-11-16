A bus driver recognised his passenger, it led police to the Madurai Tanishq heist suspect

The passenger was travelling from Bengaluru to Salem on a private omni bus when the driver recognised a face he had seen on television. It was Nishanth, the prime suspect police were searching for in connection with the burglary at a Tanishq showroom in Madurai.

What followed was a phone call to a policeman the driver knew, instructions to stop along the highway and an attempted escape through a rear window. By Sunday night, Nishanth was in custody, caught by officers who had surrounded the bus at Seshampetti in Dharmapuri district, police said.

The 25-year-old YouTuber, who also worked as a bike-taxi driver, was brought to Madurai by Monday. Police said he was carrying a portion of the stolen jewellery when he was caught. Investigators were questioning him to locate the rest, which they believe he had buried or concealed elsewhere.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

His arrest followed those of his father, Suresh, and his close friend, Instagram influencer Meenakshi Nachiyar. Police said information provided by Meenakshi had helped them recover about 5 kg of gold before Nishanth was caught.

According to the police account, the bus driver became suspicious after recognising Nishanth from television coverage of the heist. He contacted a constable he knew in Dharmapuri, who alerted his superiors and helped coordinate the interception as the bus continued towards Salem.

Officers instructed the driver to stop at Seshampetti. But the driver had a concern: an unscheduled halt at an otherwise unremarkable stretch of highway might alert his passenger. If Nishanth realised something was wrong, he could try to flee.

The constable assured him that a police contingent would be waiting.

Story continues below this ad

The concern proved well-founded. Shortly after the bus stopped, Nishanth noticed police nearby and tried to escape through a rear window, officers said. But policemen had surrounded the vehicle, and he was caught there.

For investigators who had spent days following CCTV recordings and searching possible hiding places, the breakthrough came from a driver watching his passengers – and remembering the news.

Police are now examining the movements of both Nishanth and the jewellery after the burglary. Their allegations against Meenakshi and Suresh concern the vehicle used in the crime and assistance allegedly provided afterwards.

Investigators said Nishanth used Meenakshi’s two-wheeler during the heist. Before leaving Madurai, he allegedly told her where he had concealed a portion of the jewellery. After her arrest, she helped police locate 5kg gold, they said.

Story continues below this ad

Meenakshi, who promotes products including cosmetics on Instagram, has been described as Nishanth’s close friend. Police have not publicly detailed the extent of her alleged knowledge before the burglary.

According to investigators, Nishanth also told his father about the gold after the theft. Suresh allegedly provided his autorickshaw to transport jewellery to farmland owned by the family, where Nishanth buried it. Whether Suresh knew of the plan before the burglary remained unclear.

Police had earlier investigated allegations that Nishanth burnt clothing used during the crime on the family’s land. CCTV recordings of an autorickshaw journey formed part of their effort to reconstruct his movements after he left the showroom.

The burglary was discovered on the morning of November 12, when employees arrived at the newly opened showroom on Madurai’s Bypass Road. Investigators said a masked intruder climbed scaffolding at the rear of the unfinished building, reached the terrace and entered through an opening connected to the lift shaft.

Story continues below this ad

Inside, jewellery remained in display cases overnight because the locker facility was still under construction. Police said the anti-burglary alarm, switched off when staff arrived the previous morning, had not been activated again before they left.

“The building had opened hurriedly for Diwali business while construction continued. Scaffolding provided a route upwards, the lift passage offered a way inside. Two security personnel were on duty outside, but the intrusion went unnoticed,” a senior officer part of the investigation told The Indian Express.

Investigators also found footage of a masked man climbing the scaffolding on November 5, a week before the burglary. That earlier intrusion had not been noticed by showroom staff.