Teenager hacked to death near Madurai Meenakshi temple, BJP’s Annamalai says TVK govt still in ‘celebratory mode’

No arrests had been announced by Monday afternoon, and police teams were searching for the suspects. (File Photo/Representational)

A 17-year-old boy was hacked to death by a five-member gang near the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai during the early hours of Monday, in a killing that unfolded steps away from one of Tamil Nadu’s most heavily visited and policed religious landmarks.

The victim, identified as Gubendran of North Masi Street, was attacked near a corporation-run parking complex on North Avani Moola Street, close to the temple premises, police said.

According to police sources, the assault took place around 4 am, when a group that arrived on two motorcycles surrounded the teenager and hacked him repeatedly with deadly weapons before fleeing the area. CCTV footage recovered from the locality allegedly captured both the attack and the gang escaping through the narrow streets surrounding the temple.