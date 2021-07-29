scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Must Read

Madrasa teachers not paid from state exchequer: Kerala govt

To a question from IUML legislator T V Ibrahim, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state government is not giving salary to madrasa teachers.

Written by Shaju Philip | Thiruvananthapuram |
July 29, 2021 3:49:05 am
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

The Kerala government on Wednesday told the Assembly that madrasa teachers are not paid from the state exchequer.

To a question from IUML legislator T V Ibrahim, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state government is not giving salary to madrasa teachers.

He said madrasa teachers have a contributory welfare fund, towards which a madrasa teacher and his local committee have to contribute Rs 50 each in a month.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In 2010, the state government had allowed Rs 10 crore as corpus for the welfare fund. The corpus fund is interest-free and used to meet various expenses, service charges and allowing grants for retiring madrasa teachers. Kerala has 23,809 madrasa teachers who are members in the welfare fund.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Ibrahim said there has been a campaign before the Assembly elections that the state was paying madrasa teachers.

The CM said there had been an attempt to depict that Muslims are making illegal gains. “Certain quarters engaged in the campaign with a communal intention. That issue has to be addressed,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 28: Latest News

Advertisement