Madrasa teacher held for ‘rape’ in UP

HAPUR police on Saturday arrested a madrasa teacher for allegedly raping and impregnating a 13-year-old girl. As per the girl’s father’s complaint, the suspect, 26-year-old Sajid, had been sexually assaulting the girl over the past four months. Medical examination of the girl was yet to be done, police said.

Advertising

Subodh Saxena, Station House Officer (SHO), said the victim’s father said his daughter had joined a madrasa a year ago. A few days ago, family members noticed changes in the girl’s health. “The girl told them that Sajid was sexually harassing her at his uncle’s house for months. When she objected, he threatened her,” said the SHO.

“The father also alleged that when he confronted Sajid, he threatened him as well. On Friday evening, he went to the police station and got an FIR registered against Sajid on rape charges,” the SHO added.

On Saturday, police arrested Sajid from his residence. Additional Superintendent of Police, Hapur, Ram Mohan Singh, said, “Sajid was produced before a local court that sent him to jail. The victim has been sent for medical examination and the process is yet to be completed.”

Minority Welfare Officer, Hapur, Suman Gautam, said, “I have to check the records to find out if the madrasa the victim was studying in is affiliated to the UP Board of Madrasa Education.”