Madrasa boundary wall pulled down following rumours of beef recovery in area: Police

Following rumours of recovery of beef in Behta village under Bindki police station area, some anti-social elements attacked a madrasa and pulled down its boundary wall, said district Superintendent of Police Ramesh.

The anti-social elements also tried to indulge in arson but failed, the SP said, adding there is no report of anyone getting injured in the communally sensitive incident. (Express Photo/Representational)

Anti-social elements Tuesday demolished the boundary wall of a madrasa in the neighbouring Fatehpur district on rumours of recovery of beef in the area, said police.

They also tried to indulge in arson but failed, the SP said, adding there is no report of anyone getting injured in the communally sensitive incident.

He said the police and Provincial Armed Constabulary personnel have been deployed in strength in the village and efforts are on to identify the culprits, who tried to vitiate the atmosphere.

