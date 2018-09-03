Madras High Court upholds Tamil Nadu govt’s decision to ban protests at Marina Beach

The bench said that the beach cannot be used for such activities as public order is equally important. The bench said that the beach cannot be used for such activities as public order is equally important.

The Madras High Court on Monday upheld the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to prohibit staging protests at Marina beach to maintain law and order. A bench, comprising Justice KK Sasidharan and Justice R Subramanian, quashed the order passed by Justice T Raja in April that gave permission to P Ayyakannu, the leader of National South Indian River Interlinking Agriculturist Association, to hold a protest at the beach. The bench said that the beach cannot be used for such activities as public order is equally important. Read in Tamil.

Earlier, the state government had filed an appeal, challenging Justice Raja’s order that allowed Ayyakannu to observe a fast on the beach. The fast was planned to highlight the plight of the farmers in relation to the formation of the Cauvery Water Management Authority.

This came after the single judge rejected the state government and Chennai Police’s stand that agitations cannot be held at Marina Beach. Justice Raja had said, “Had the then British Government banned Marina Beach from being used for any public meeting, Marina would not have witnessed the presence of Mahatma Gandhi and Thilakar on its sands for the noble cause of Freedom. Therefore, when the then British Government itself did not think of banning the demonstrations at the Marina Beach, this Court is not inclined to accept the submissions made by the respondent.”

While Additional Advocate General PH Arvindh Pandian represented the Government of Tamil Nadu, Ayyakannu was represented by advocate S Muthukrishnan. In his defence, Muthukrishnan argued that there is no law that bans protests from being held at Marina, and hence the state must permit Ayyakannu to sit on a fast at the location.

The state government, on the other hand, said that granting permission might disrupt the law and order situation in the area and suggested alternate locations for holding the agitation.

