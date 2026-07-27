Setback for Vijay, court cancels government jobs for families of Karur stampede

In the Karur incident, the judges said, no comparable basis existed to justify departing from the constitutional principles governing public recruitment. (Express File photo)

The Madras High Court on Monday struck down the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to provide government jobs to the families of those killed in last year’s Karur stampede, ruling that the measure violated the Constitution’s guarantee of equality in public employment and warning that executive compassion cannot override constitutional safeguards.

A Division Bench comprising Justices C V Karthikeyan and R Sakthivel held that the state’s Government Order granting appointments to the families of the 41 victims was contrary to Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution, which guarantee equality before law and equal opportunity in public employment.

The judgment came less than three weeks after the same Bench had allowed the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led state government to distribute appointment orders to the victims’ families, but only on a temporary basis and subject to judicial review. At the time, the judges had described judicial interference in a policy decision as “extremely narrow,” while insisting that the appointments would remain provisional until the legal challenge was decided before the recipients drew their first salary.