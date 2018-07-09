Madras High Court notice to Centre, Tamil Nadu over elephant menace in human habitats in Palani hills

Madras High Court Madras High Court

The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Union Ministry of Forests and Environment and the Tamil Nadu Forest Department to respond to a plea seeking measures to prevent destruction caused by wild elephants in human habitats in the Palani Hills region.

Hearing a PIL, first Bench comprising Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice PT Asha ordered the Union and state Forest and Environment Departments to file a report and posted the matter for further hearing to August 6. In the public interest litigation, petitioner A R Gokulakrishnan said a herd of 25-50 elephants was straying into human habitats, where approximately 2.5 lakh families live, and destroy plantations growing banana, butter fruit, mandarin oranges and cash crops among others.

Further, the petitioner said he had sent two representations in December in 2017, seeking remedial measures to prevent the menace of elephants and sought a court direction to consider his pleas.

