Madras HC orders CBI probe into graft charges against Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami

In a major setback to the Tamil Nadu government, the Madras High Court Friday ordered a CBI probe into the allegations against Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in awarding multi-core road contracts to his relatives. The case was being probed by the state vigilance department, which had recently claimed that there was no basis on complaints filed by the opposition DMK.

On Tuesday, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption had informed the court that no cognisable offence had been made out against CM Palaniswami in a complaint filed by opposition DMK alleging corruption in the award of road contracts.

Justice A D Jagadish Chandira ordered the transfer of the probe to the probe agency while noting that the court had not expressed any opinion on the case. The judge also noted that the order had been passed only in the interest of justice and to ensure free and fair investigation.

After perusing the report filed by the DVAC, the court said it was not satisfied with it and the action taken by the vigilance agency. DVAC was handling the case after a complaint lodged by DMK organising secretary R S Bharathi. The judge then directed the vigilance agency to hand over all relevant documents to the CBI within a week.

Opposition DMK has accused CM Palaniswami of irregularities and corruption in awarding road contracts. It has accused the Tamil Nadu CM of abusing his power and allotting projects worth Rs 3,500 crore to his relatives and ‘benamis’.

