Madras High Court dismisses actor Vijay’s plea against Rs 1.5 crore income tax penalty

The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a writ petition filed by actor-turned-politician Vijay, founder of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), challenging a Rs 1.5 crore penalty imposed by the Income Tax Department for not voluntarily disclosing an additional income of Rs 15 crore during the financial year 2015-16.

Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy refused to set aside the penalty, concluding that the order had been issued within the period of limitation prescribed under the Income Tax Act and that the department’s action was legally valid. The court dismissed the petition after rejecting Vijay’s principal argument that the proceedings were time-barred.

The ruling brings to a close a legal battle that began in 2022, when Vijay moved the HC against a demand notice issued by the tax department. A single judge had earlier admitted the plea and granted an interim stay on August 16, 2022, temporarily suspending the operation of the penalty order.