Madras HC without Chief Justice for over 10 days, jurists call it ‘constitutional crisis’

As uncertainty still prevails over her replacement more than 10 days since Madras High Court Chief Justice V K Tahilramani tendered her resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind on September 6, senior jurists are calling it a constitutional crisis, with several administrative and judicial matters being executed in her name but without the CJ attending work.

Calling it a failure of the Supreme Court collegium and the Union Law Ministry in failing to reveal the status of CJ Tahilramani’s resignation, a sitting judge of Madras HC (name withheld on request) said: “What I have heard today was that there may be an answer in two days — that there will be a CJ here to run the court by Thursday or Friday. But it still remains unclear whether it is going to be an acting CJ or a permanent CJ.”

Justice K Chandru, a retired judge of Madras High Court, said there cannot be a judiciary without a chief. “Even if they needed more time to take a decision, the Union Law Ministry should have addressed this issue and appointed an acting Chief Justice. It is the failure of the ministry,” he said.

“For the last few days, every order is being posted in the name of a CJ who has resigned and stopped attending court. This is nothing but a constitutional crisis,” he said.

Chief Justice Tahilramani had resigned after the SC collegium rejected her request to reconsider her transfer to Meghalaya High Court, which is a much smaller court with just three judges against Madras HC’s sanctioned strength of 75.

On September 12, the SC had defended recommendations made by its collegium saying they were made “unanimously” and for “cogent reasons in the interest of better administration of justice”.

Senior Madras HC lawyers R Vaigai and Sudha Ramalingam expressed concerns about the recent development. Ramalingam blamed the SC collegium for “lack of transparency in the recent HC appointments, transfers and promotions” and maintained that the collegium was not following norms set for such decisions.

Vaiagai, who opposed Tahilramani’s transfer, said decisions on postings, functioning of constitutional benches, judicial and administrative decisions are all affected in absence of a Chief Justice.