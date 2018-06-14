Madras HC verdict has given extension to ‘anti-people’ govt: TTV Dhinakaran

TTV Dinakaran in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File) TTV Dinakaran in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File)

Several leaders in Tamil Nadu expressed their dissatisfaction over the Madras High Court’s split verdict on petitions challenging disqualification of 18 MLAs with Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam chief T T V Dhinakaran saying it has facilitated an ‘extension’ to the “anti-people” government in the state.

“I feel dissatisfied that the verdict has facilitated in giving two or three months of extension to the anti-people government in Tamil Nadu. Even people are dissatisfied,” he told reporters reacting to the court order. Dhinakaran, who has vowed to unseat Chief Minister O Palaniswami after the latter revolted against him, had been claiming that the government would not last long.

Chief Justice Indira Banerjee today upheld the September 18 order of Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal disqualifying the MLAs, while Justice M Sundar disagreed with her and struck it down. While hailing Justice Sundar’s order, Dhinakaran alleged the Chief Justice’s verdict contradicted her own ruling in a similar case involving Puducherry Assembly Speaker.

“I appreciate the judge who has clearly stated in the judgement that the Speaker’s decision is wrong. But the Chief Justice’s (Indira Banerjee) verdict is in contradiction with the one she gave in a similar case involving Puducherry Speaker two months ago. I do not understand how the law differs in two different places,” he said.

Terming his opposition to Palaniswami as an “ideological fight”, Dhinakaran claimed all his “MLAs” were united. “Even if the verdict was against us, these MLAs would be supporting us. We are fighters and are ready for next round of fights,” he added.

In his reaction, DMK Working President and Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly M K Stalin said, “At a time when people are pinning hopes on judiciary to safeguard democracy, a clear, just and quick judgement should be issued.

“Justice delayed is justice denied. Hope the judiciary will avoid such situation,” he said in a tweet.

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi President M H Jawaharullah, termed the verdict “a setback” to democracy. “It’s a setback to democracy. Since there is a split verdict, the third judge should immediately hear the case and deliver the verdict very soon,” he said.

PMK founder-leader S Ramadoss said while everyone were expecting the court verdict to find a solution to political confusion, the split verdict had extended the confusion further.

