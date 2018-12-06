Madras HC notice to health minister for not wearing helmet

Toggle Menu
The notice was issued in response to the plea filed by 'Traffic' Ramasamy seeking police action against Bhaskar and a local MLA.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar (PTI)

The Madras High Court Thursday issued a notice to Tamil Nadu Health Minister Vijaya Bhaskar for riding a motorcycle without wearing a helmet, reported news agency ANI. The notice was in response to a plea filed by ‘Traffic’ Ramasamy seeking police action against Bhaskar and a local MLA.

According to a report in The Hindu, Ramasamy in his plea stated that Bhaskar and 100 others, including AIADMK cadre and volunteers, rode motorcycles without wearing helmets at a heath camp in Pudukottai. This was in violation of the High Court order that made wearing helmet mandatory for two-wheeler riders.

The report adds that Madurai North MLA Rajan Chellappa caused inconvenience to the public and hindered traffic movement when he staged a protest in front of a cinema theatre in Madurai during the release of Vijay’s movie Sarkar.

