Madras HC notice to health minister for not wearing helmet

The Madras High Court Thursday issued a notice to Tamil Nadu Health Minister Vijaya Bhaskar for riding a motorcycle without wearing a helmet, reported news agency ANI. The notice was in response to a plea filed by ‘Traffic’ Ramasamy seeking police action against Bhaskar and a local MLA.

Advertising

According to a report in The Hindu, Ramasamy in his plea stated that Bhaskar and 100 others, including AIADMK cadre and volunteers, rode motorcycles without wearing helmets at a heath camp in Pudukottai. This was in violation of the High Court order that made wearing helmet mandatory for two-wheeler riders.

The report adds that Madurai North MLA Rajan Chellappa caused inconvenience to the public and hindered traffic movement when he staged a protest in front of a cinema theatre in Madurai during the release of Vijay’s movie Sarkar.