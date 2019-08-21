Madras HC judge withdraws remarks on Christian institutions, conversion

Madras High Court judge S Vaidyanathan on Tuesday withdrew his controversial remarks that Christian institutions are highly unsafe for girl children.

The judge had recently made the observation while dealing with a sexual harassment case involving a professor of Madras Christian College.

In his order on a petition by the teacher to quash the findings of an internal complaints committee probing the sexual harassment complaint against him, Justice Vaidyanathan had said, “Christian missionaries are always on the source of attack in one way or the other and in the present era, there are several accusations against them for indulging in compulsory conversion of people of other religions into Christianity.”

Questioning his remarks, the Tamil Nadu Bishop Council (TNBC) and the Tamil Nadu Latin Bishops’ Council (TNLBC) said the judge’s observations were unwarranted as the case was not connected with the question of religious conversion. They also questioned whether the judge had any data before making such remarks as part of a judicial order.

Other groups, including the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) and the Indian Christian Association of Tamil Nadu had also raised objections to the judge’s remarks.

In the wake of criticism from various corners, including jurists, the MCC counsel on Tuesday raised the issue before Justice Vaidyanathan and submitted that certain remarks in the order were uncalled for and had no connection with the issue raised in the petition.

Accepting the submission, Justice Vaidyanathan said he would withdraw the observations in para 32 of the order, delete the order, and upload the fresh order.