Tamil Nadu BJP leader H Raja gets contempt notice for remarks against judiciary, cops

BJP national general secretary H Raja. (File) BJP national general secretary H Raja. (File)

The Madras High Court registered a suo moto case contempt against BJP national secretary H Raja in the case of using abusive language against police and judiciary High Court during Ganesh idol emersion procession, reported ANI.

The bench, comprising of Justices CT Selvam and Nirmal Kumar, asked Raja to appear before the court in person in four weeks’ time.

Last week in a viral video, the BJP national secretary is seen squabbling with an inspector during idol immersion procession in Pudukkottai. He is also seen hurling abuses at the policeman, calling him “corrupt” and “anti-Hindu”.

His outbursts came after the police denied him permission for taking out the idol procession through a particular route citing “a court order”.

Following this, DMK organising secretary R S Barathi, in a tweet on Sunday, demanded the Tamil Nadu government to take legal action against Raja for his remarks.

Raja has stoked controversies earlier also. In March this year, a row erupted over his remarks indicating that statues of rationalist leader E V Ramasamy “Periyar” could be the next to be pulled down after a Lenin statue was razed in Tripura.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd