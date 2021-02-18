Madras HC dismisses plea challenging Chidambaram’s 2009 poll win

The Madras High Court has dismissed a petition challenging senior Congress leader and former Union home minister P Chidambaram’s election from Sivaganga constituency in 2009, citing lack of evidence. Chidambaram had been elected by a margin of 3,354 votes.

After he lost the election, R S Rajakannappan, who had contested the Sivaganga seat on an AIADMK ticket, moved a petition, alleging that Chidambaram’s election must be declared void as he manipulated votes and engaged in corrupt practices with the help of his election agents and others.

Holding that the charges of bribing voters and the allegation of manipulating the counting process were not proved, Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana on Tuesday rejected the petition.

“…unless pleadings contain necessary foundation for raising an appropriate issue, no amount of evidence will be sufficient. In the instant case, there is neither pleading nor evidence to substantiate the allegation of irregularities in the counting of votes,” the court said.